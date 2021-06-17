See You at St. Cloud’s Granite City Days Events

It’s summer festival season and we’re ready to enjoy it all with you!

Stop by and grab a goodie from Your Sound Alternative at the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair at St. Cloud State University on Thursday, June 24th. We’ll be spinning tunes on the steps of the Atwood Center by the Farmer’s Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, look for your KVSC radio friends in the Granite City Days parade. It begins at 10 a.m. near the St. Cloud Hospital and the route works it way to downtown’s West St. Germain Street to the St. Cloud Public Library. Our Huskies national champion dance team will be joining us on the route to showcase their mad talent and skills!

Here’s a list of other fun activities for St. Cloud’s Granite City Days. Happy summer!