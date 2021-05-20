St. Cloud’s COP House ‘Neighborhood Garden’ Donations Needed

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for specific donations of starter plants and seeds for their neighborhood gardening club now through Monday.

Starting next week the gardening club will work with starter plants including large tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, basil, cabbage, and cucumbers. Seeds accepted include, cilantro, kale, spinach, and Swiss chard.

Donations will be collected at the COP House, 600 13th St. S, St. Cloud. Any questions or to volunteer at the garden can be directed to Officer Taylor McIntyre at 320-761-2699 or by emailing stcloudcophouse@gmail.com.