Semi Driver Taken to Hospital After Losing Consciousness Behind Wheel in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department reports a semi-truck driver needed medical attention after losing consciousness behind the wheel on Thursday.

Officers arrived just before 12 p.m. and provided immediate medical attention to the driver of the semi. Deputies say the driver was suffering from a medical emergency and had lost consciousness.

Deputies say the semi was driving at a very slow speed and heading northbound in the southbound lane of 9th Avenue North near Northway Drive. A passerby from another vehicle was able to get into the cab of the vehicle and steer the semi into the curb.

The 65-year-old man was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance.

No vehicles were struck and no one was injured.