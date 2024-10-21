Semi-truck crashes, trapping Melrose man inside

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

LAKE GEORGE TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a Melrose man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing a semi-truck.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a crash with injuries.

The initial report stated a milk truck rolled over and the driver was trapped inside with a laceration on his head and arm.

Deputies say 40-year-old Benjamin Imdieke of Melrose was driving northbound on 433rd Avenue, just a mile west of Elrosa, when his semi-truck left the roadway and crashed into the ditch, causing the truck to roll. The truck landed on the driver’s side, trapping him.

Imdieke sustained serious injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated.

Alcohol and drugs are determined to not be a factor in the crash.