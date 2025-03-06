Senator Aric Putnam presents a bill to provide funding for Preschool 4 Success program

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn.– A new proposed bill will help fund a program that provides children with access to preschool education.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Senator Aric Putname presented SF 382, a bill that would provide funds for the Preschool 4 Success program, a partnership between the St. Cloud Rotary Club and Independent School District 742.

The bill would help continue to fund the program, which has provided more than 300 children with access to preschool education.

“This partnership between the St. Cloud Rotary Club and ISD 742 has already proven highly effective. With state support, we can expand this program, make it more sustainable, help more kids, and inspire even more public-private partnerships in our community and throughout the state,” said Senator Putnam.