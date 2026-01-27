Senator Aric Putnam to Host Pre-Session Town Hall in St. Cloud

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – Senator Aric Putnam of St. Cloud will hold a public town hall next week ahead of the 2026 legislative session.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library. It will take place in the Mississippi Community Room.

According to Putnam’s office, the town hall is meant to allow community members to ask questions, share concerns, and discuss priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Residents of Senate District 14 are encouraged to attend. The district includes all or parts of St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Augusta, Sauk Rapids, St. Joseph, Haven Township, and Minden Township.