Senator Putnam proposes a new bipartisan bill to fund CentraCare’s residency programs

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Senator Aric Putnam (DFL-St. Cloud) presented a new bipartisan bill in the Senate Higher Education Committee.

The SF 2516 bill would appropriate funds for CentraCare’s residency programs at Rice Memorial Hospital and St. Cloud Hospital.

The bill would provide a $1.5 million grant through the Minnesota Office of Higher Education in 2026 and 2027.

According to the press release, the money would be used to establish new residency tracks, support current residency programs, and cover various program costs.

The grant would positively impact the health care system and the St. Cloud community by ensuring residents in St. Cloud receive high-quality medical care in the area if approved.