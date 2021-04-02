Send Off the SCSU Men’s Hockey Team to the Frozen Four

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University hockey fans can send off the Huskies as the team leaves for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday morning.

The event will take place at Herb Brooks Way and the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at 10:30 a.m.

St. Cloud mayor Dave Kleis, St. Cloud State athletics director Heather Weems, University President Robbyn Wacker and Head Coach Brett Larson will all speak prior to the Huskies leaving at 11 a.m.

St. Cloud State says the first 100 fans to arrive will receive an official St. Cloud State Frozen Four t-shirt and poster.