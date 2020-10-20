Sexual Assault Reported Sunday Morning in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the victim, a 21-year-old woman was walking in the area of the 700 block of W. St. Germain just after 2 a.m. when she was forced inside a vehicle by four to five men describes as black men in their late 20’s.

Authorities say the victim was assaulted at a park in the 800 block of 13th Street South and then again inside the vehicle.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by police for treatment and anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.