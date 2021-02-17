Shed Fire in Albany Township on Sunday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Communications Center received a call about a building fire last Sunday in Albany Township.





Albany Fire and Rescue responded to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. and located the fire in a machine shed and were able to extinguish the fire.

A vehicle inside the shed was destroyed in the fire. The homeowner told responders the vehicle did not belong to him and was left at the location by an unknown person.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.