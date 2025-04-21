Sherburne County Board of Commissioners appoints new County Attorney

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SHERBURNE CTY., Minn. — The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners appointed a new County Attorney on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Dawn Nyhus was appointed to replace Kathleen Heaney, who is retiring at the end of the month after more than 30 years of working for the county.

Nyhus was selected from a group of four candidates for the position and will take over County Attorney duties on May 1, 2025.

She started working for Sherburne County in 2008 as an Assistant County Attorney in the Criminal Division and became Lead Assistant in November 2020.

“I am honored to be serving in this role and look forward to advancing the high levels of public safety and service for the people of Sherburne County,” Nyhus said.