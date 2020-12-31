Sherburne County Frontline Workers Recieve First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / Photos by Sherburne County

Sherburne County received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday and Tuesday.





Almost 170 frontline county and city law enforcement, first responders, firefighters and county health care workers chose to receive the vaccine.

The County anticipates receiving an additional 200 doses this week and their goal is to get as many people vaccinated as soon as County Public Health receives the vaccine doses.