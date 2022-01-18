Sherburne County Jail Earns National Accreditation

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The National Commission of Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) says they’ve recently added the Sherburne County Jail to their list of accredited jails and prisons.

To become an accredited facility the National Commission of Correctional Health Care survey’s for compliance with standards on safety, personnel and training, health care services and support, patient care and treatment along with other criteria.

Sheriff Joel Brott says this is a coveted honor that confirms what we already knew; That our supervisors, officers and health care staff are dedicated to the hard work it takes to reach these standards.

The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are created with help from the nation’s experts in correctional health care.