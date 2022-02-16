Sheriff Recognizes Fugitive; Seizes Nearly A Pound Of Meth

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Stearns County investigative Sheriff Joel Brott says while on his way to work he recognized a man who had active warrants for his arrest then found nearly a half a pound of meth in his vehicle.

Friday morning at a gas station in Becker Brott says he saw 51-year-old Shane Priem of Elk River in his vehicle when he detained him and searched his vehicle.

Inside the vehicle were packages of meth, paraphernalia, Ziploc bags and a digital scale. During the search Brott says they found 8.6 ounces of meth.

Priem is charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.