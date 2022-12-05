Sherriff’s Office Swears in 37 New Employees

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

On December 1, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office oversaw the ceremony that swore in 37 new employees.

The presentation of Challenge Coins and certificates by the WCSO Command Staff and the pinning of badges for deputies and correctional officers were among the inclusions during the ceremony.

Officials say among the 37 employees, 18 of them are new deputies for the office, and seven correctional officers, five communications officers, four support staff and one computer forensic specialist, technical application specialist and a park ranger.

For more information, visit the Wright County Website.