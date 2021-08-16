Shooting At Go-For-IT-Gas Leaves Two Injured

Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police department says they responded to reports of gunshots on 9th Ave South around 10 p.m. last Thursday, August 12th.

Police say there were no victims on scene when they arrived, but later found two victims that went to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

Twenty-one-year-old Davonte Dixon, of St. Cloud and 32-year-old Justin Hudak, of Sauk Rapids, got into an argument inside the gas station, Go-For-It-Gas. While pulling out of the parking lot an acquaintance of Hudak’s shot at the group hitting Dixon outside the gas station; Dixon then chasing after the car shooting a 16-year-old passenger.

Both the 16-year-old and Dixon suffer non-life treating injuries.

Hudak and Dixon are both being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting charges.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information should call the St. Cloud Police department or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.