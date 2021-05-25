Shooting Incident Under Investigation in Southeast Sartell

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Stearns County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting that took place this morning north of Highway 15, near the Bridge of Hope in Sartell.

One victim has been taken to the St. Cloud Hospital from the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane in LeSauk Township. Their injuries are still unknown.

The Stearns County Sherrif’s office says there is still a large police presence in the area following the shooting. Authorities do not believe this is a random incident and at this time there is no indication the public is in danger.

KVSC will keep you updated as we learn more information.