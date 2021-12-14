Shooting Near University Round-About Leads To Chase On Interstate-94 Monday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police department says a shooting in St. Cloud led to a vehicle chase down Interstate 94 and ended near Monticello.

On Monday afternoon just after 2:4O p.m, police were called to a parking lot in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South near the round-about by the University Bridge. They found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was then taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Officers on the scene say that the victim knew the suspect who fled the area in a vehicle. A description of the suspect vehicle was then sent out to surrounding law enforcement areas.

A short time later Stearns County Deputies located vehicle and were pursuing the driver eastbound on I-94.

Deputies located the suspect first on I-94, near Clearwater. They chase came then to an end near Monticello after the suspect’s tires were deflated using road spikes.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the suspect appeared to have suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers fired their weapons during the entire incident.

An investigation into the suspect’s death is underway by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Those who helped assist in this incident are Mayo Ambulance, St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Wright County Sheriff’s Department.