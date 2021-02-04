Shooting Suspects and Acomplices Identified in St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

After a shooting on Wednesday at 25th Avenue South and 1st Street South, officers had no suspects in the incident, only a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Through the course of an investigation, the identity of both a suspect and an accomplice were identified. At approximately 11:54 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4th, officers located a vehicle that was believed to be occupied by both parties of the shooting.

Officers then performed a felony stop of the vehicle in the 200 Block of 31st Avenue North. Three persons including the suspect and accomplice were taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Daysean Lee of St. Cloud and the accomplice as 26-year-old Zachary Arignamath of St. Cloud.

Another 17-year-old male from California was traveling with them. All three were then taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Lee and Arignamath are held on charges relating to the shooting while the juvenile will be held on the weapons violation.