Side-by-Side ATV Crash in Lake Henry Injures Woman

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A 21-year-old woman from Minneapolis was injured after being pinned under a side-by-side ATV in Lake Henry Sunday.

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center was called just after 12:15 p.m. with a report of an ATV accident with injuries on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township.

Deputies arrived and found the side by side overturned in a drainage ditch. The victim, Prisma Hernandez Osorto, was driving the ATV when it got stuck. The machine overturned when people tried to get it unstuck, pinning her underneath it.

They were able to free Osorto and call for help. She was treated at the scene by Lake Henry Rescue and Paynesville Ambulance and then was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link Helicopter.

The crash is being investigated by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.