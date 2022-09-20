Sep 20, 2022
Sign the Pledge to End Suicide Tuesday in the Atwood Mall at SCSU
By Nyah Adams / News Director
Come show your support for suicide prevention month in the Atwood Mall at St. Cloud State University today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..
The St. Cloud State Veterans Resource Center says you can sign a pledge to end suicide and come pick up a rock and paint it to give to someone you think needs it.
Organizers also note that if you or anyone you know ate suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts dial 988 then press 1.