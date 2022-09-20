Sign the Pledge to End Suicide Tuesday in the Atwood Mall at SCSU

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Come show your support for suicide prevention month in the Atwood Mall at St. Cloud State University today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Credit: St. Cloud State University

The St. Cloud State Veterans Resource Center says you can sign a pledge to end suicide and come pick up a rock and paint it to give to someone you think needs it.

Organizers also note that if you or anyone you know ate suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts dial 988 then press 1.