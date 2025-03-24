Mar 24, 2025

Six-month-long construction project to start mid-April in Annandale

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ANNANDALE, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking Annandale drivers to be aware of a 6-month-long construction project on Highway 55 starting in April.

Construction will impact all through traffic from mid-April until mid-October.

The project will include asphalt reconstruction, underground utility replacement, updating the signal light system, road realignment, installation of flashing pedestrian crosswalk signals, sidewalk work, and updates to street lighting.

A detour will be posted and will include Wright Co. Rd. 3, County Rd. 39, Hwy 24, and Co. Rd 6.

Detour map provided by Minnesota Department of Transportation.

