Smoke Damage Caused by House Fire in New Munich

On July 4, the Stearns County Communications Center received a call about a TV on fire inside a house located at 410 Liberty Street in New Munich.

Before deputies arrived, three people that were in the house made it outside. The owners of the house were Kyle and Jodi Poepping of New Munich.

The Melrose Police Department and Stearns County Deputies arrived on the scene to find the home filled with smoke. New Munich Fire Department arrived and was able to extinguish the fire.

The home suffered severe smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A male in the house said he heard a loud pop and smelled smoke five minutes later.