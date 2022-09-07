Smoke From Out of State Fires Could Cause Health Issues for Minnesotans

By Alexander Fern / Assistant News Director

As the day continues on, you will notice some haze throughout northern and Central Minnesota.

SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says this is due to the wildfires that are ravaging through Idaho and Montana.

The air quality index has the air at moderate quality, however it could jump to the unhealthy levels tomorrow and Friday as haze moves to the ground.

To find more information, visit the St. Cloud State Weather website.