SNAP and MFIP benefits return to Minnesotans

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – SNAP and MFIP benefits in Minnesota have been restored for the month of November.

That’s according to the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), and Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office.

On Oct. 28, Attorney General Ellison co-lead a coalition of 23 attorneys and three governors in a 10-day litigation against the Trump Administration for illegally suspending SNAP benefits.

As a result, DCYF was able to issue full November SNAP food benefits, and Minnesotans were able to see those benefits on their EBT cards on Saturday, Nov. 8.

DCYF Commissioner Tikki Brown said, “As the longest shutdown in U.S. history concludes its sixth week, we are incredibly grateful Minnesotans will soon have access to their food benefits thanks to important legal system updates.”