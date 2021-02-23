Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County deputies responded to a Sartell man who rolled his snowmobile near St. Stephen on Saturday afternoon.

Fourty-two-year-old Darren Trousil of Sartell was driving his snowmobile north bound in the ditch of County Road 2 when he went over a driveway and became airborne. He then lost control of the snowmobile and rolled it several times, causing the man to lose his helmet and be thrown from the machine.

Trousil was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his injures. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, along with speed.