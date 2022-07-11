South Dakota Woman Dies in Collision West of Willmar

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A 56-year-old woman from Labolt, South Dakota died in a crash Saturday morning near Willmar.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting Sharon Beth Berglund was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Daniel Berglund when the accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Their vehicle was heading eastbound on Minnesota Highway 40 and a semi-trailer truck was heading north on County Road 7 when they collided at the intersection.

Daniel Berglund was taken to Centracare Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The semi-tractor driver, 40-year-old Korey Cox from York, Alabama was not injured.

The State Patrol noted neither of the Berglunds were wearing a seat belt.