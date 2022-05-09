South St. Cloud Business Sustains Minor Damage in Fire Sunday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to a building fire about 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

They were called to WorkMed Midwest, which is located in a strip mall behind the Pilot gas station on Clearwater Road. Battalion Chief Brett Young reports firefighters the fire involved a water heater that caused the fire and they were able to contain it.

Photo credit: Google maps

There was about $1,800 in damage and the St. Cloud Health Department assisted the fire department. No one was injured.