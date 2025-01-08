Jan 8, 2025
Spicer man dies after crashing without a seatbelt
By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director
WILMAR TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Spicer man died in a single-car crash without wearing a seatbelt.
Troopers say around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 67-year-old Terry Vreeman of Spicer was driving north on Highway 71 near Wilmar when his truck collided with a railroad bridge.
Vreeman was taken to Rice Memorial where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.