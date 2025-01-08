Spicer man dies after crashing without a seatbelt

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WILMAR TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Spicer man died in a single-car crash without wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 67-year-old Terry Vreeman of Spicer was driving north on Highway 71 near Wilmar when his truck collided with a railroad bridge.

Vreeman was taken to Rice Memorial where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.