Fall 2020 MNL Schedule

MNL Line-up–Limited Dates Due to COVID-19. This schedule is subject to change based on band availability and production staffing.

We are ready to support local and live music in a safe way! The camera system will use a remote system for UTVS-Television, we will not have camera operators in the studio. All bands, crew and sound engineers will wear face coverings until performance time (for bands). KVSC is also limiting the size of the bands performing at this time to 3 members or less. This will help keep everyone safe in Performance Studio, allowing for social distancing of musicians.