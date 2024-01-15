Jan 15, 2024
Spring 2024 Monday Night Live Show Dates
Monday Night Live continues with its 33rd season for the 2023-24 academic year! The best in central Minnesota’s live music is on Your Sound Alternative with our media partner, UTVS-TV.
Grace is ready to coordinate and book artists/bands; Gavin will helm the sound engineering on KVSC’s Allen and Heath Aventis audio board; and Jake is ready to rock it as the show’s host.
If you are interested in appearing on Monday Night Live, please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act and include MP3s or links to hear your music.
Monday Night Live Spring 2024 Schedule
|DATE
|BAND/ARTIST
|January 22
|Killed By Kiwis
|January 29
|Witness Trips
|February 5
|The Dalmatian Club
|February 12
|ImLazarus
|February 26
|Bakermiller Pink
|March 11
|Caskmates
|March 18
|d’Lakes
|March 25
|VIAL – “MNL On the Road” Series
|April 1
|Capital Sons
|April 8
|Oister Boy
|April 22
|“MNL On the Road” Series
Booking is first come, first served.
Performance dates are subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issues.