St. Augusta Fire Leaves Two People Unharmed

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

A House in St. Augusta just South of St. Cloud was ablaze on Tuesday morning.

Stearns County Officials

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call of a house fire at the address of 1997 238th Street in the city of St. Augusta at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

57-year-old David Miller and 60-year-old Cynthia Ruth Savage were able to get out of the home safely along with their dog.

The Red Cross was contacted to provide support for the family. Along with the Red Cross, the St. Augusta Fire Department, the Clearwater Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Rockville Fire Department and The State Fire Marshall all assisted with the fire.