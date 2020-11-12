St. Augusta Man Struck While Blowing Snow Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A 62-year-old St. Augusta man was run over by his wife Wednesday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just before 10 a.m. when the caller indicated a man, who was blowing snow, may have been run over by a truck.

Deputies say 62-year-old Scott Knochenmus of St. Augusta was blowing snow in his driveway when his wife began to move the truck in the driveway.

As she was backing up the truck, her foot slipped and depressed the accelerator, causing it to accelerate backwards down the driveway and strike her husband.

Knochenmus was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for further treatment of significant injuries.