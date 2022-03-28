St. Cloud and Monticello Hospitals Recognized For Healthcare Equality

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Hospital was one of two area hospitals to be recognized by a national organization for its health care equality.

The Healthcare Equality Index which is conducted by The Human Rights Campaign Foundation released its top performers last week.

The St. Cloud Hospital was recognized as a top performer for the second straight year. It earned a score of 95 out of 100.

Just to the south, the Monticello Hospital recorded a perfect score in their first ever submission putting it in exclusive company.

The Healthcare Equality index is based on: