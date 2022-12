By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The City of St. Cloud has announced the date and time of their 27th annual Kwanzaa celebration.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 10 and run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Whitney Senior Center. The event is free to the public and will have food, gifts, performances, and more.

For more information regarding the event call 320-281-3129.