St. Cloud Apartment Fire Causes $2,500 In Damage

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Te St. Cloud Fire Department says an apartment fire last night in St. Cloud caused around $2,500 in damages.

Authorities say a call came in around 9:00 p.m. with reports of a fire in an apartment complex. When the Fire Department arrived, they saw smoke emerging from the first floor laundry room.

The Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire quickly and contain it to where it started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and nobody was hurt during the incident.