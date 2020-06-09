Driver Alert: Washington Memorial Drive and St. Germain St. West Closed THursday-Friday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City Engineers office in St. Cloud is busy with ongoing and new road repair and construction projects–here’s a few you should know about.

On Thursday (June 10), Washington Memorial Drive between Highway 23 (Division Street) and St. Germain Street West will be closed for one day due to utility work in the area.

On Friday (June 11), St. Germain Street West between Washington Memorial Drive and McKinley Place North will also be closed for one day due to utility work in the area.

Detours will be posted for both closures.