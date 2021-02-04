Feb 4, 2021
St. Cloud Area School District Secondary Schools Returning to In-Person Learning
By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director
St. Cloud Area School District 742 Secondary Schools will be return to in-person learning in the coming months.
742 superintendent Willie Jett announced a tentative plan to see students in grades 6-12 return to in-person learning in the third trimester.
The calendar of coming events includes:
February 26: End of Trimester 2
March 1-5: Mid-winter break
March 8-9: Staff transition days as required by the Minnesota Department of Education
March 10: Tentative start to in-person learning for grades 6-12
There are still no changes for preschool, elementary, and alternative special education
schools, which returned to in-person learning on Wednesday.
Secondary Distance Learning Academy will not be in session March 8-9, but is not impacted by the
transition.
Jett said he will update the board and the community on secondary return-to-school plans at the
next Board of Education meeting on February 17.