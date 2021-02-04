St. Cloud Area School District Secondary Schools Returning to In-Person Learning

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Area School District 742 Secondary Schools will be return to in-person learning in the coming months.

742 superintendent Willie Jett announced a tentative plan to see students in grades 6-12 return to in-person learning in the third trimester.

The calendar of coming events includes:

February 26: End of Trimester 2

March 1-5: Mid-winter break

March 8-9: Staff transition days as required by the Minnesota Department of Education

March 10: Tentative start to in-person learning for grades 6-12

There are still no changes for preschool, elementary, and alternative special education

schools, which returned to in-person learning on Wednesday.

Secondary Distance Learning Academy will not be in session March 8-9, but is not impacted by the

transition.

Jett said he will update the board and the community on secondary return-to-school plans at the

next Board of Education meeting on February 17.