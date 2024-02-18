St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent announces administrative appointments for 2024-2025 school year

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent Laurie Putnam announced on Friday the new administrative appointments for the 2024-2025 school year.

Sascha Hansen will be the new Principal at North Junior High, Becky Estrada will be the new Principal at South Junior High and Meredith Boucher will be the new Principal at Madison Elementary School.

Hansen and Estrada will begin their roles on July 1, 2024.

Superintendent Putnam also announced that Kate Flynn will continue for another year as the Interim Director of Early Childhood Education.