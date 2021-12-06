St. Cloud Area School District To Give Students A Two-Week Winter Break

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Winter break fro St. Cloud area students is officially two-weeks long.

The extended winter break will now include December 20th, 21st and 22nd with school resuming January 3rd.

Since winter break will be extended, the previously scheduled staff development day on January 18th and the digital learning day on March 4th will now be in-person school days for children.

This decision comes in an effort to acknowledge the challenges schools and families are currently facing.

KIDSTOP will be available to currently registered families all day December 20 –22 at Clearview, Kennedy, Madison, Oak Hill or Talahi schools. Families must register for these extended days by contacting KIDSTOP