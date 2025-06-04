St. Cloud Area School District To Host Summit

Brian Moos / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Area School District have announced they are hosting the Minnesota Thought Leaders Summit. This year’s summit will be its second annual meeting and focus on artificial intelligence. Monday June 16 and Tuesday June 17, St. Cloud Tech High School will host Learning in the age of AI.

The summit will focus on how AI technology can enhance learning and teaching during this time of change. The district is encouraging attendance from the St. Cloud community, to become a part of the conversation with leaders from Minnesota. Registration is open and can be found at this link, MN Thought Leaders Summit Registration.