St. Cloud Area Teachers Seeing A Salary Increase Starting This Year

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Area School District and the St. Cloud Education Association have reached an agreement for the 2021-2023 teachers contracts.

Eligible employees will receive a 1.75% increase to their salary in one year and a 2.0% increase in year two.

In addition to the salary increases, the district contribution to family health insurance, and recruitment and retention stipends of $1,500 in each year of the contract funded with one-time COVID-19 relief funds.

The total percentage cost of the two-year package is 6.97% without the one time stipends and a 10.9% with the stipend.

The 2019-2021 contract expired on June 30th and district administration and the teacher bargaining team have worked diligently throughout the summer and school year to develop a mutually acceptable agreement.