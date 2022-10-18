St. Cloud Business In-Home Health Care Business Charged with Tax Crimes

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Two St. Cloud in-home health care business owners are being charged with multiple tax crimes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Mary and Robin Olson, both of St. Cloud, are being charged with over 24 tax-related felonies each.

Complaints state that Ms. Olson owned and operated the business Mary Clare Olson Agency Co. while her husband Mr. Olson helped with the finances. Together they allegedly failed to file quarterly withholding tax returns as well as failing to remit taxes withheld from their employees paychecks.

Officials say they failed to pay pay $25,000 in withholding taxes between the years of 2018 and 2020.

Each tax-related felony carries a maximum penalty of five-years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.