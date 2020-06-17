St. Cloud City Hall Now Open to Public

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Starting Monday the 15th the City Hall for St. Cloud officially opened back up for the public.

Mayor Dave Kleis encourages community members to still try and use the online and over the phone functions for city hall business when you can.

For those who need to do business inside you can visit the front atrium where someone will greet you and direct you to the proper department. You can reach St. Cloud city hall by phone at (320) 255-7200 with any questions.