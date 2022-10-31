St. Cloud COP House Taking Winter Clothing Donations

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Community Outpost is taking donations for their winter clothing drive until Friday November 4th.

The City of St. Cloud says any donations can be dropped off at the Community Outpost which is located at 600 13th St. South in St. Cloud.

The COP House says the items most needed ate hats, snow pants, gloves, coats/jackets, scarves and warm socks.

For more information please email stcloudcophouse@gmail.com.