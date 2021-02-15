St. Cloud COVID-19 Testing Site Temporarily Closed

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The COVID-19 community testing site at River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud will be temporarily closed from February 22 to March 2 for a previously scheduled event.

During the closure residents are encouraged to seek out alternative COVID-19 testing options.

COVID-19 testing will resume on March 3 with its regular schedule of Wednesday – Sunday testing.

Here are a few options for alternative testing during the temporary closure:

-Order a free mail-in saliva test.

-Check the COVID testing map to find other testing options near you, including hospitals or other clinics.

To order a test, please visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/.

To find other testing sites near you, including hospitals or other clinics visit https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp.

Sites nearby within a 60-mile radius of St. Cloud include Anoka, Brooklyn Park, and Hutchinson.