St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency

By Alexander Fern / Assistant News Director

If you park on any city street in St. Cloud you need to move it by midnight tonight (Thursday night). The city has declared a snow emergency that will be in place for 72 hours starting Friday morning at 12:01 a.m.

Parking regulations will be in place which means:

Between 1:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on odd numbered days (1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.) you should park on the even side of the street

Between 1:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on even numbered days (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.) you should park on the odd side of the street

Even side of the street = house number is even (ie. 102 Washington Memorial Dr)
Odd side of the street = house number is odd (ie. 103 Washington Memorial Dr)

numbered days (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.) you should park on the side of the street

As a reminder, the city will tow illegally parked vehicles starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning. They do not make no exceptions to the rule.