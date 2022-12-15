Dec 15, 2022
St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency
By Alexander Fern / Assistant News Director
If you park on any city street in St. Cloud you need to move it by midnight tonight (Thursday night). The city has declared a snow emergency that will be in place for 72 hours starting Friday morning at 12:01 a.m.
Parking regulations will be in place which means:
- Between 1:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on odd numbered days (1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.) you should park on the even side of the street
- Between 1:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on even numbered days (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.) you should park on the odd side of the street
- Even side of the street = house number is even (ie. 102 Washington Memorial Dr)
- Odd side of the street = house number is odd (ie. 103 Washington Memorial Dr)
As a reminder, the city will tow illegally parked vehicles starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning. They do not make no exceptions to the rule.