St. Cloud Drivers Can Expect I-94 Traffic until Mid-October

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Motorists that travel on I-94 in Southwest St. Cloud will experience reduced speeds, and one-lane traffic in each direction 24/7 due to bridge work beginning Wednesday, August 31.

MNDoT.gov

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says motorists can expect reduced speeds of 60 miles per hour and one lane head to head traffic in each direction.

Officials add when the project is complete, the $3.4 million project will provide a smoother bridge surface and reduce overall maintenance costs on I-94 southwest of St. Cloud.

For more information, visit the I-94 web page at the MNDoT website.