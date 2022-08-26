Aug 26, 2022
St. Cloud Drivers Can Expect I-94 Traffic until Mid-October
By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director
Motorists that travel on I-94 in Southwest St. Cloud will experience reduced speeds, and one-lane traffic in each direction 24/7 due to bridge work beginning Wednesday, August 31.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says motorists can expect reduced speeds of 60 miles per hour and one lane head to head traffic in each direction.
Officials add when the project is complete, the $3.4 million project will provide a smoother bridge surface and reduce overall maintenance costs on I-94 southwest of St. Cloud.
For more information, visit the I-94 web page at the MNDoT website.