Jan 4, 2023
St. Cloud Enters Snow Emergency; Parking Restrictions in Place
By Nyah Adams / News Director
A snow emergency is in place for the St. Cloud Area starting at 12:01 Thursday January 5th.
For 72 hours, or until Saturday, parking regulations and towing of illegally parked vehicles will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.
The rules for winter parking in the area are:
- Between 1:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on odd numbered days (1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.) you should park on the even side of the street
- Between 1:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on even numbered days (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.) you should park on the odd side of the street
- Even side of the street = house number is even (ie. 102 Washington Memorial Dr)
- Odd side of the street = house number is odd (ie. 103 Washington Memorial Dr)
The City of St. Cloud says if the weather and road conditions improve, the snow emergency could end before the 72-hour period.