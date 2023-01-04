St. Cloud Enters Snow Emergency; Parking Restrictions in Place

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A snow emergency is in place for the St. Cloud Area starting at 12:01 Thursday January 5th.

For 72 hours, or until Saturday, parking regulations and towing of illegally parked vehicles will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The rules for winter parking in the area are:

numbered days (1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.) you should park on the side of the street Between 1:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on even numbered days (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.) you should park on the odd side of the street Even side of the street = house number is even (ie. 102 Washington Memorial Dr) Odd side of the street = house number is odd (ie. 103 Washington Memorial Dr)

The City of St. Cloud says if the weather and road conditions improve, the snow emergency could end before the 72-hour period.