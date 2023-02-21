St. Cloud Expecting Heavy Snowfall, Blizzard Conditions Over Next Few Days

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A winter storm warning is in effect in St. Cloud from noon Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday and a blizzard warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday.

Road closures are a possibility and travel is not advised from Wednesday afternoon all the way through Thursday. The combination of heavy snowfall and blowing snow is likely to make travel difficult to near impossible.

St. Cloud State University Meteorology Professor Bob Weisman reports a forecast of three to six inches of snow Tuesday and between eight to 12 inches Wednesday through Thursday.

Winds are also expected to be between 10-20 mph Tuesday while wind is expected to be blowing at 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph during the height of the storm Wednesday and continuing at 15-30 mph throughout Thursday.

Conditions will quiet down Thursday night with temperatures likely falling to the minus teens. On Friday, sun and light winds are expected with temperatures to hover around five degrees.

St. Cloud already saw 1.9 inches of snow on Monday.